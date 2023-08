MILANO — The American luxury giant Tapestry, which controls brands such as Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman, is putting up $8.5 billion (including debt) to take over Capri Holdings, a company which in turn owns a portfolio of brands including the Italian Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors. Tapestry will launch an agreed, friendly and generous takeover bid (the premium is 65% of the market value) equal to 57 dollars in cash for each share of Capri Holding.

