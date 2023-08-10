“Dear” Merkel, since she was no longer chancellor the state has spent 55,000 euros on her hairdresser and make-up artist

At the center of the German debate is a blond bob. It is that of the former chancellor Angela Merkel. It is not any aesthetic aspect that causes the scandal but the figures paid by German taxpayers for the care of the hair of the former top government. The State, in the last two years (since he left the chancellery), has in fact spent 55 thousand euros to pay the hairdresser and make-up artist at Angela Merkel.

This was declared by the Federal Chancellery itself, forced to report this information after a request for access to the documents of the Berlin newspaper daily mirror. Merkel did not choose at random, but she relies, writes the German newspaper, on an important one hair stylist of Berlin who accompanies her in hers meetings (public or private) in Germany and atestero: obviously, in this case, the travel and accommodation expenses of the professional are always borne by the German citizens. The costs paid by taxpayers amount to 2022 a 37.780 euro. In the 2023 the government has had to spend, until today, 17.200 euro. An average cost, therefore, of approx 3 thousand euros per month. According to the Berlin newspaper it is highest ever spent by a former chancellor, after the end of the assignment.

A news that has raised many criticisms especially from the taxpayers’ associations. It was “difficult to communicate to taxpayers that they should also pay politicians’ make-up artists and hairstylists,” said the president Pure wooden nail a daily mirror. The costs for this should be “reduced to the bare minimum and, in case of doubt, paid for privately“. Taking care of hair and make-up is not Angela Merkel’s only “privilege”. As a former chancellor, by law, you have a office with nine people, service car, escort and a budget that ccover the expenses of all his commitments and travelwhether they are private or public. But those 55,000 euros for hair and make-up have created quite a few disagreements.