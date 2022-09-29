Germany plans to spend up to € 200 billion to help consumers and businesses cope with rising energy prices. Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the government is reactivating an economic stabilization fund previously used during the global financial crisis and coronavirus pandemic.

Scholz said Russia’s decision to cut natural gas to Europe and the recent leaks on the two Nord Stream pipelines have hinted that no further energy supplies can be expected from Russia in the near future. Finance Minister Christian Lindner insisted the fund would not involve further regular loans, saying Germany “is not expressly following Britain’s path”.