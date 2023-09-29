Target Circle Week: Massive Discounts and Exclusive Offers Await Shoppers!

Target Announces Target Circle Week with Exclusive Discounts and Offers

From Sunday, October 1 to the 7th of the same month, Target will be hosting Target Circle Week as part of its free loyalty campaign in the United States. The retail company has reported that customers can expect significant discounts on popular brands such as Beats, Native, and Dyson, among other attractive offers.

Target Circle members will have access to exclusive deals from partnering companies, including Shipt, Ulta Beauty, and Tripadvisor. Delivery service Shipt has announced a significant rate reduction of 50% during Target Circle Week. Additionally, customers who spend $40 or more at Ulta Beauty stores located at Target will receive a $5 USD card.

To redeem this gift, customers need to link their Target Circle and Ultimate Rewards accounts. Additionally, Tripadvisor is offering a reduced price of 20% on over 300 thousand visits to various attractions worldwide through its “Things to Do” option.

One of Target’s key initiatives during Target Circle Week is the Deal of the Day for Circle participants. Starting on October 1 and running until December 24, this promotion will offer exclusive daily deals to customers.

During Target Circle Week, Americans who purchase $50 USD worth of toys will save $10, and those who spend $100 USD will save $25. Additionally, customers who spend $50 USD on home supplies will receive a Target GiftCard worth $15 USD. Those purchasing beauty items worth $25 USD will also receive a $5 USD gift card.

Furthermore, customers can expect significant discounts during Target Circle Week. Kitchen items will be available at a 40% discount, while various winter clothing options, women’s clothing, and footwear will have a 30% markdown. Bedding, bathroom supplies, cereals, and coffee will be reduced by 20%. Notably, Beats headphones, which typically retail for $199.99 USD, will be selling for $129.99 USD.

Target Circle Week promises exciting savings and exclusive offers that will surely attract customers across the United States. Make sure you don’t miss out on this special event starting from October 1.

