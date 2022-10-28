There are 22,758,797 pensions (+ 0.2% compared to 2020) in force in Italy as at 31 December 2021, for a total annual amount of 313,003 million euros (+ 1.7% compared to 2020).

Thus emerges from the observatory on “Pension benefits and beneficiaries of the Italian pension system published by INPS, according to which the beneficiaries of pension benefits are 16,098,748 (+ 3.6% compared to 2020), with an average of 1.4 pensions per head, even of different types: 68% receive only one performance, while 32% receive two or more; in particular, 24% of the beneficiaries receive two benefits, 75% three and 1% four or more. Women represent the majority share of total pensioners (52%), but men receive 56% of pension income: the average amount of income received by women is in fact 27% lower than that of men (16,501 against 22,598 euros).

The largest group of pensioners is that of holders of old-age pensions: there are 11,263,961, of which 3,131,469 (28%) are also holders of other types of treatment. There are approximately one million pensioners with social security disability, 49% of whom accumulate pensions of different types. The holders of survivors’ pensions are 4,276,943; about a third (33%) receive only survivors’ pensions, while the remaining 67% also receive other types of pensions. The beneficiaries of welfare benefits are approximately 3.7 million; 50% are also holders of services other than welfare services. It is mainly the recipients of accompanying allowances who also receive social security pensions.