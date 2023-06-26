Tassoni brings Mina’s jingle back on TV: the rebranding between luxury and tradition

Tassoni: the new era of Cedrata relaunches Mina’s great voice

The new Tassoni era and the luxury of daring in a new spot signed by the director Ago Panini: a leap into the future for the iconic Cedrata, after more than 50 years of loyalty to the historic commercial accompanied by famous jingle by Minaone of the longest running of Italian television.

L’preview there will be the June 27thon the big screens placed in Piazza del Duomo in Milan, on the occasion of the great Love Mi 2023 charity concert promoted by Fedez. Mina and the Cedrata will thus be the backdrop to one of the biggest musical events of the Italian summer, combining past, present and futureto talk to generations of people united by an extraordinary desire to live.

“The biggest challenge of the new Tassoni era and of this spot is leave your mark once again: celebrate history by welcoming innovationcreate new emotions between the memory of the past and a dream future” comments Simone Masè, CEO of Tassoni as well as General Manager of the Lunelli Group, of which the company has been part since 2021. “Enhance 230 years of an iconic brand like Tassoni in a contemporary keywhich also made the history of Italian costume and advertising starting from the posters of the 1920s, passing through the Carosello, up to the famous collaboration with Mina, is the goal we aim for to confirm it as an Italian luxury soft drink par excellence, under the banner of the luxury of daring”.

WATCH THE NEW SPOT:

