“Tasty and racist”: the federal government reprimands Zurich guilds for the black-facing show At the “Ball am Böögg”, Zurich’s business elite used discriminatory prejudices. The Federal Commission against Racism is outraged – and explains the legal situation.

Before the Böögg is lit, various guilds organize a ball the evening before. Image: Michael Buholzer/Keystone

Before the traditional Sechseläuten, a small circle of Zurich’s elite meets in the Restaurant Terrasse am Bellevue for the “Ball bei Böögg”. An exclusive event for a select audience, organized by representatives of various guilds. But this year the evening was not as discreet as before: The “Daily Gazette” released a video that was a questionable one Sittengemälde of this company.