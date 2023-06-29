Tata’s hands on the former Italian start-up listed on the Nasdaq: 100 million deal

Listen to the audio version of the article

It was to all intents and purposes the Italian dream on Wall Street. The hope of a tricolor unicorn on the Nasdaq, after the first steps in Milan. Now Kaleyra moves to the Indian giant Tata Communications: an agreement found on the basis of 7.25 dollars per share, for a total consideration of about 100 million dollars, plus the assumption of all outstanding debts.

An operation, the one announced in the last few hours, which will be closed within 6-9 months, when the title of the former start-up founded by Dario Calogero will be…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

