Vallone leaves Dia Directorate, goes to the specialization school – breaking latest news

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 29 – Maurizio Vallone leaves his position as Director of the Dia and takes over the direction of the training school for the police forces. The decision was taken by the Chief of Police, Vittorio Pisani, as part of the movement of Quaestors set up today.

Vallone, 63, originally from Naples, graduated in Law in 1983 at the Federico II University of the Neapolitan capital. General manager of the State Police, he had been director of the Dia since 1 October 2020. His appointment had been decided after he had been quaestor of Reggio Calabria, a position he had assumed in March 2019. His entry into the roles of the Police dates back to 1987. (ANSA).

