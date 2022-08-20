Home News Who is Albino Ruberti, the dem called Rocky who also violated the lockdown
News

Who is Albino Ruberti, the dem called Rocky who also violated the lockdown

by admin
Who is Albino Ruberti, the dem called Rocky who also violated the lockdown

They call it Rocky. His temperament, Albino Ruberti, born in 1968, showed him in the shock video published by the Foglio and which cost him the position of head of the Cabinet in Rome. But it is not the first time.

Ruberti, has twenty years of experience in cultural heritage, has always been an important figure in Roman politics, so much so that he holds the same role in two different councils due to his ability to “solve problems”.

See also  Maneuver, the Chamber votes for confidence: green light from Irpef to Superbonus. Here are all the measures

You may also like

Drought exacerbates other European crises – Aunt Weise

In the past ten years of China, the...

The number of victims of mountain torrent disasters...

Letizia Moratti goes wild on the dance floor:...

Shanghai On August 19, 2022, 1 new local...

“Kneel or I’ll shoot you”: shocking video from...

Shanghai On August 19, 2022, 1 new local...

The mail of the number 1474

Hikikomori, the numbers of the drama: one out...

Sanna Marin, Salvini: “She is a beautiful woman,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy