Paola and Chiara make Palermo dance at the rehearsals of Radio Italia Live

Paola and Chiara make Palermo dance at the rehearsals of Radio Italia Live

There are just a few hours left for the Radio Italia Live concert in Palermo, scheduled for tomorrow evening, June 30, starting at 8.40pm. Paola and Chiara light up the audience present during the rehearsals at the Foro Italico with “Vamos a Bailar”… Look!

