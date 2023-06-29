Inter: Brozovic says yes to Al-Nassr, medical checks tomorrow – Football

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 29 – The future of Marcelo Brozovic will be in Saudi Arabia. The Inter midfielder cleared all doubts and accepted the proposal from Al-Nassr, who thus overcame the competition from Barcelona, ​​another suitor for the Croatian. Verbal agreement reached between the player and the Arab club, with Brozovic who will undergo medical examinations with his new club on Friday 30 June. All that was needed to close the deal was the “yes” from the player, who has now arrived: Inter and Al-Nassr had already reached an agreement in recent days for the 23 million euro transfer. (HANDLE).



