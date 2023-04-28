Tax Reduction Part II – Financial News and Economy News

Craftsman services, household-related employment and household-related services

Essen – Tax consultant Roland Franz, managing partner of the tax consulting company Roland Franz & Partner in Essen and Velbert, explains that household-related services include those activities that do not belong to manual services, are usually carried out by members of the private household and for which third parties are employed or a service agency or an independent service provider is used .

This includes the following activities:

-Cleaning of the apartment (e.g. by employees of a service agency or a self-employed window cleaner)

– Garden maintenance work (e.g. lawn mowing, hedge trimming)

-Preparation of meals in the home and services for private removals.

Household services do not include:

-Personal services such as house hairdresser, podiatrist

-Services from billing companies for heating energy or water consumption

-Costs for property management and garbage fees

-Security and locking service (property control, provision of an alarm device)

– Clearing out an apartment as part of a household liquidation.

The tax reduction for household-related services is 20 percent of the eligible expenses, up to a maximum of 4,000 euros per year (uniform maximum amount).

care and support costs

The tax credit for household-related services also includes expenses incurred for the use of nursing and care services for people in need of care. Long-term care insurance benefits are to be taken into account. Tax consultant Roland Franz reveals: “These expenses are also taken into account for tax purposes at 20 percent of the expenses up to a uniform maximum amount of EUR 4,000. Nursing and care services due to accommodation in an old people’s home or nursing home are also favored. Having your own household in a residential or nursing home is not important here.”

Example: The expenses for home care of the V of 3,900 euros per year are preferential. However, the benefits of the long-term care insurance in the amount of 2,460 euros must be taken into account. The tax reduction is 20 percent of 1,440 euros = 288 euros.

The law firm Roland Franz & Partner in Essen and Velbert has been the first address for competent tax advice and more for more than 40 years. The approximately 30 employees in the branches offer individual solutions tailored to the respective situation. In order to be able to exploit as many synergy effects as possible for each client, several specialists work together in the law firm. In this way, clients benefit from the qualifications and experience of many experts. Because in the case of complex problems, no partial solution can lead to success, only holistic advice.

