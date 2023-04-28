Deposed Russian commander Mihail Mizintsev | Info

Mihail Mizintsev, who gained a reputation as a brutally ruthless person during the Marijupol bombing, was removed from his post.

A Russian commander known as the “Butcher of Mariupol” has been removed from his post, according to information published by a Russian war correspondent. Lieutenant General Mihail Mizintsev he gained a reputation as a mercilessly brutal figure during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It is especially associated with the brutal bombing of the southern port city Marijupolje, which Moscow occupied in May last year.

He is now “fired” from his position, it is stated in the Telegram of Aleksandar Sladkov, correspondent of the state newspaper Izvesti, as reported by Newsweek. Mizintsev is at the end of September 2022. appointed Deputy Minister of Defense for Logistics, state media reported. “The Butcher will build a new slaughterhouse,” Ukraine’s Defense Ministry tweeted after the news broke.

“Mikhail Mizintsev had an interesting fate this year,” Sladkov wrote Thursday, describing the commander as a “friend.” He also added that Mizintsev “had no direct connection with the attack on the city” Marijupolj. In a subsequent statement, Sladkov stated that he would Alexey Kuzmenkov, who is said to be the head of the National Guard of Russia, to replace Mizintsev in logistics affairs. The Russian military blogger VarGonzo also published the news about Mizintsev’s dismissal on his Telegram channel. Before taking up his post at the Ministry of Defense, Mizintsev was the head of the National Center for Defense Management from December 2014. On March 31, 2022, the British government sanctioned him for his brutal actions in Syria and Ukraine.

“Mizintsev is the head of the National Defense Command and Control Center, where all Russian military operations around the world are planned and controlled,” the British government announced at the time. It is further stated that Mizincev is known for shelling civilian targets in Aleppo during 2015 and 2016, and then in Marijupolje. “where crimes against the Ukrainian people continue”.

Mizintsev was born in 1962, according to Russia’s Kremlin-backed state news agency Tass, and graduated from the Kalinin Suvorov Military School in 1980. Back in April 2022, Mizintsev was a little-known figure whose work was mostly limited to “efficient administrative” roles in the Russian military.the Washington Post announced at the time.

In the first months of the invasion of Ukraine, the city of Mariupol suffered heavy bombing and numerous large-scale fatal strikes with huge casualties, such as an attack on a theater where hundreds of people took refuge in the besieged city, which was largely razed to the ground. According to estimates at the time, about 300 people died in the bombing of the theater.

(WORLD)