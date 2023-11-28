LIBER LILITH A GNOSTIC GRIMORY

Liber Lilith is a novel with an esoteric background that deals with the events of Karl Steiger, a German occultist, dealing with an ancient grimoire that illustrates the figure of Lilith, an antediluvian demon, and the macabre procedures with which to invoke her. The treaty appears to be the transcription of the mysterious teachings and secrets that Lilith revealed to Lamech, a descendant of Cain’s lineage. The text is dark and delves into Steiger’s primordial self, who remains fascinated by it. But reading the manuscript and putting his instructions into practice will lead him to madness and finally to death.

Donald Tyson himself (Canadian author who lives in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and who has published numerous books on the history and theory of Western ritual magic), after an exchange of letters with the German occultist, will come into possession of the volume, which he will study in depth and rationally, without indulging in a passionate and reckless exploration of the witchcraft described in the grimoire, thus giving us a complete and fascinating analysis of the legends and practices connected to the cult of Lilith.

DATA SHEET

Title: Liber Lilith – A Gnostic grimoire

Autore: D. Tyson

Editore: Weird Book

Necklace: Weird Tales

Genre: Novel

Pages: 252

Prezzo: 25,90 €

Format: 15 x 22 cm

ISBN: 978-88-31373-84-5

Share this: Facebook

X

