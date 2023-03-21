Home Business Tax reform, Leo: “No amnesty for tax evaders. I’ll tell you the details”
Tax reform, Leo: "No amnesty for tax evaders. I'll tell you the details"

Tax reform, Leo: “No amnesty for tax evaders. I’ll tell you the details”

Tax reform, Leo: “No discounts. Strict parameters for the truce”

Il government passed the enabling law on tax reform. Even if the four bands reference of rates have not yet been decided yet, emerge the guidelines on the new policy that will come into force in two years. The Deputy Minister of Economy Maurizio Leo of Fdi announces the details of the preventive agreement biennale.

“A virtuous report card, with a high fiscal reliability index. Even at least eight, on a scale of one to ten. Only in this way – explains Leo and reports it from Repubblica – small and medium-sized enterprises, with a sales annual up to 5 million of euros, they will be able to log in automatically to the pact with the taxman that freeze taxes for two years, without foreseeing new controls“. A measure desired by the government, within the fiscal delegation, to reverse the approach on the assessment. And defended by the drafter of the reform, the Deputy Minister of Economy Maurizio Leo who announced i details of the mechanism.

