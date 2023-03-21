Sacha Boey is yet another black and white affair or maybe not. The Frenchman is showing off as a real champion in the Turkish championship. With the Galatasaray shirt he has already put two …

Sacha Boey it’s yet another black and white affair or maybe not. The Frenchman is showing off as a real champion in the Turkish league. With the Galatasaray shirt he has already scored two assists in twenty-two appearances and is playing great matches both offensively and defensively. The footballer who is surprising everyone with his great skills, however, is a real remorse for a specific team: Udinese. The team managed by the Pozzo family has been on the trail of this boy for some time. Both this summer and during the winter transfer market, he has tried various assaults to ensure his abilities, but all have not been successful. Here’s what has changed since the last offer of the Friulian team.

Since when the Galatasarayhe said no to the black and whites Boey’s value it continued to increase. Not only value could make the difference, as all the teams involved are also of a completely different level. We have gone from a mid-table team like the Friulians to a big name in world football like Mikael Arteta’s Arsenal and consequently the price tag is also reaching much higher figures.

The summary of the deal — Even when Udinese fails to conclude a purchase, he still gives to everyone the demonstration of knowing how to see long. In this case it was very close to being able to afford another footballer of great caliber and ready to talk about his qualities for a long time. Now all we can do is wait and enjoy the next black and white shot.

