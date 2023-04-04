Tax reform, Leo: “I’ll explain how we will give the votes to companies”

Il government on the tax reform he goes straight and intends to speed up the process to make the actual norm in less than the two years originally planned. The Deputy Minister of Economy Maurizio Leo announces one school report on taxes and a bonus for those who are in order. And he says that the tax reform of the Meloni government also has the purpose of attract investors foreigners in Italy. “Obviously it is necessary – says Leo to the Messenger – reduce il tax burdenrespecting the financial compatibility, but it is also necessary simplify the system and give certainties to those who look with interest at our country. And you also have to know how to explain it well”. Changes to corporate tax: “The rate will have to be lowered Ires, because some tax credits and concessions will no longer be compatible. But we will do more: we will have a new IRES, with a broader tax base based on two rates, with the intention of making pay less who more assume e invests“.

Leo – continues the Messenger – announces that the income will be taxed “with a rate base less than 24% current, we will see what the level will be. And with a reduced rate if part of the income is invested in new hires or innovative capital goods. And if there won’t be distribution of profits“. Leo also talks about cooperative compliance: “Let’s start with smaller subjectsup to 5 million in revenues/fees, to which the ISAs apply, the summary indicators of fiscal reliability which, in fact, attribute to taxpayers a vote. Let’s imagine that one of these subjects has a good mark Isa, equal to 8. The administration will be able to propose a 4.0 membership agreement, we could say, which will have to last at least two years. So that he has the certainty of stability of his relationship with the taxman“.

