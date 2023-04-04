Home Health Migrants, boat with 500 people off the coast of Libya. Alarm Phone: “Fear for their lives, we have to save them”
“They report conditions a lot dangerous – he says – with strong winds at 27 knots and high waves. We fear for their lives.” Alarm Phone, a project engaged in the rescue of refugees at sea, launches an SOS against a boat with 500 people on board fleeing Libya which is located in the Maltese Sar area. The NGO managed to re-establish contact with the shipwrecked. Alarm Phone makes it known that he has “repeatedly” contacted the National Maritime Rescue Coordination Center in Rome. “In our last call they suggested that we address the Maltese authorities as ‘responsible authorities’. We ask all authority to assume their responsibilities. You have to save them without procrastination“.

