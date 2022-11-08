Home Business Tax ruling, the EU Court cancels the 20 million fine imposed on Fiat Chrysler Finance Europe
Business

Tax ruling, the EU Court cancels the 20 million fine imposed on Fiat Chrysler Finance Europe

by admin
Tax ruling, the EU Court cancels the 20 million fine imposed on Fiat Chrysler Finance Europe

Brussels. No state aid, and therefore no fines. The EU Court of Justice rejects the European Commission’s accusatory system, which had ordered the Luxembourg government to recover “at least” 20 million euros from Fiat Chrysler Finance Europe for concessions contrary to EU rules. On 21 October 2015, the EU executive denounced the tax agreements between the two parties, deeming the conditions for the payment of taxes on profits as detrimental to competition because they are genuine public aid to Fiat Chrysler. Sentence confirmed by the Court on September 24, 2019, but canceled today.

It is the opinion of the Luxembourg judges that the Commission made an error of assessment and, consequently, the General Court as well. Tax agreements (known as ‘tax rulings’) do not qualify as state aid, and therefore cannot be treated as such. Hence the cancellation decision. There was no illegal action, and no restitution of the 20 million euros requested by the then Juncker Commission, with Margrethe Vestager still in charge of the twelve-star Antitrust. In a nutshell, the Community executive made an error of assessment, and the Court in “error of law”.

Appeals are not possible in the face of the judgment of the Court, the last level of judgment. The Commission must therefore take note of the defeat in the Chamber. However, this does not preclude the possibility of opening a new file and examining the tax agreements between the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and Fiat Chrysler Finance Europe.

The ruling clarifies that the agreements in question are not judged to be regular in themselves, but merely establish that they do not qualify as state aid. Therefore Fiat Chrysler Finance Europe wins this round. If there are others, this will depend on Brussels and on the services of Vestager, Commissioner for Competition.

See also  Lutianhua: Net profit in 2021 is about 446 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 17.15% | Daily Economic News

You may also like

Renault and the Chinese company Geely, allies for...

Environment, all companies united in a single contract

Shenzhen Zhengze Investment Receives Warning Letter for Failure...

Stock index futures were mixed, the main IC...

The stock exchanges today, 8 November. Markets awaiting...

International gold prices continue to be under pressure,...

Weak start in Europe on US midterm election...

Crypto Economy: What will happen to Ethereum after...

Renault and Google together to strengthen digital transformation

Airbnb, EU Commission: the portal will have to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy