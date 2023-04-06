Its long history is evident in the 2023 tax savings declaration. In the course of time it has changed relatively little optically. The user interface is tidy and well structured. But the deeper the user gets into submenus, the more input windows and information texts are visible, and orientation can then be lacking. The query of topics and data is sometimes more cumbersome than with other offers. The answer suggestions for the usual information in the respective field appear, for example, as a pop-up selection menu.

A big plus point remains the extensive range of explanations, additional information and valuable tips, even for tax savings in the following year. From the input window, you can jump to the appropriate place in the tax forms with just one click. Data is only stored locally on the computer (PC or Mac), not online in the cloud. For newcomers, other offerings are more accessible.