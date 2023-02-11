Home Business Tax, the 730 season begins: here is the definitive model of the Revenue
Business

Tax, the 730 season begins: here is the definitive model of the Revenue

by admin
Tax, the 730 season begins: here is the definitive model of the Revenue

The 730 season has officially begun. The Revenue Agency has in fact published the definitive version of the model and related instructions. From 30 April it will be possible to access the pre-compiled declaration. You have until November 2nd for submission this year as October 30th falls on a Sunday. From this year, checks only on additional expenses compared to those already entered by the Revenue for those presenting the 730 without going to the Caf.

New

See also  Tower Group's performance report: 2021 net profit of 1.836 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 3.04% - Teller Report

You may also like

Camila Giorgi, little skirt lights up the fans...

Faster financing to SMEs with the help of...

Activesphere, Audi’s future is quick-change

The banks get rid of the Btp: 14...

The all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe starts pre-sale....

Visco (Bank of Italy), inflation will not be...

Apple can’t help but refute Jobs’ daughter’s complaint:...

Qatargate: the investigating judge confirms the arrest of...

Santanchè on Sanremo: “The Festival? It’s a bit...

The first version of Android 14 is officially...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy