10
The 730 season has officially begun. The Revenue Agency has in fact published the definitive version of the model and related instructions. From 30 April it will be possible to access the pre-compiled declaration. You have until November 2nd for submission this year as October 30th falls on a Sunday. From this year, checks only on additional expenses compared to those already entered by the Revenue for those presenting the 730 without going to the Caf.
New
See also Tower Group's performance report: 2021 net profit of 1.836 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 3.04% - Teller Report