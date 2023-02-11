After the last few days of the transfer market, to say the least, the various Bookmakers have updated the odds for the NBA title.

The arrival of Kevin Durant could only launch the prospects of the Phoenix Suns into orbit, now third in the league and first in the West.

The Celtics remain favorites ahead of the Bucks.

The Lakers are in 11th place together with the Heat and Pelicans, always in the West the Suns precede in the order Nuggets, Clippers and Warriors.