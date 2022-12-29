Home Sports Continue to lead the team to prepare for the 2026 U.S., Canada, Mexico World Cup
Original title: Continue to lead the team to prepare for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico (quote)

Japan Football Association and Moriyasuichi Renew Contract (Topic)

News tonight (Reporter Wang Zi from Haihe Media Center) The Japanese Football Association announced yesterday that it has renewed its contract with Japanese team coach Mori Yasuichi, who will lead the team to prepare for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Mori Yasuichi took charge of the Japanese team coach in 2018. He led the team out of the “death group” in the previous World Cup in Qatar, and lost to the Croatian team in the penalty shootout in the 1/8 finals. At that time, Mori Yasuichi’s “Tianji horse racing” strategy was widely praised, and the Japanese team also became one of the dark horses of this tournament because of defeating the two strong teams of Germany and Spain.

For Japanese football, the results achieved in Qatar have allowed them to see further possibilities. Kozo Tajima, chairman of the Japanese Football Association, supports Mori Hoichi’s stay in office, believing that he can lead the Japanese team to the quarter-finals of the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, and surpass the “curse” of the top 16.

