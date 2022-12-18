Home Sports Giant in Alta Badia, Kranjec leads the first heat. Odermatt 8th
Sports

Giant in Alta Badia, Kranjec leads the first heat. Odermatt 8th

by admin
Giant in Alta Badia, Kranjec leads the first heat. Odermatt 8th

The Slovenian is fastest ahead of Kristoffersen and Braathen. De Aliprandini at 2”89

The giant’s first heat on the Gran Risa offers a surprise: Marco Odermatt – winner of the last three giants in a row, including the first two this season in Soelden and Val d’Isere – is not among the best (eighth at 1″42 from the summit). Jan Kranjec is ahead of everyone, the Slovenian was a wizard on the wall and arrived very fast in the final: he tamed the cat’s three humps to leave behind the Norwegian couple Kristoffersen in 1’18″49 (2nd at 60 /100) and Braathen (3rd at 73/100). Below the second behind there are also the German Schmidt (at 79/100) and the French Pinturault (at 92/100).

The blues

Among the 57 gates of the track in the first heat, Luca De Aliprandini had difficulty, finishing at 2″89 without ever picking up the pace. The other blue who has started so far, Filippo Della Vite, finished at 3”13. At 4”42 Maurberger. Outside Borsotti, Tonetti, Franzoni, Vinatzer and Sala have yet to leave.

December 18 – 11:01

© breaking latest news

See also  The top 12 does not rule out that the national football team will once again become a game system and lose the home court? It's all done!

You may also like

Mazzola-Rivera and that perpetual relay between two icons...

Al Khelaifi: “It’s PSG’s World Cup. And Messi...

Juve, who are Barbieri, Barrenechea and Riccio, starters...

Messi and Mbappé, fellow rivals in the showdown

Vlasic, the World Cup ends with a third...

Farewell to youth | Modric: From “sheep boy”...

Serie B, today’s results: Pisa beat Brescia. Equal...

Betis-Inter 1-1: goals from Juanmi and Darmian

Volleyball, Super League: Dirlic drags Cisterna, Milan ko

Year-end ATP awards: from Rune to Coric and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy