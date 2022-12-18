The Slovenian is fastest ahead of Kristoffersen and Braathen. De Aliprandini at 2”89
The giant’s first heat on the Gran Risa offers a surprise: Marco Odermatt – winner of the last three giants in a row, including the first two this season in Soelden and Val d’Isere – is not among the best (eighth at 1″42 from the summit). Jan Kranjec is ahead of everyone, the Slovenian was a wizard on the wall and arrived very fast in the final: he tamed the cat’s three humps to leave behind the Norwegian couple Kristoffersen in 1’18″49 (2nd at 60 /100) and Braathen (3rd at 73/100). Below the second behind there are also the German Schmidt (at 79/100) and the French Pinturault (at 92/100).
Among the 57 gates of the track in the first heat, Luca De Aliprandini had difficulty, finishing at 2″89 without ever picking up the pace. The other blue who has started so far, Filippo Della Vite, finished at 3”13. At 4”42 Maurberger. Outside Borsotti, Tonetti, Franzoni, Vinatzer and Sala have yet to leave.
