The giant’s first heat on the Gran Risa offers a surprise: Marco Odermatt – winner of the last three giants in a row, including the first two this season in Soelden and Val d’Isere – is not among the best (eighth at 1″42 from the summit). Jan Kranjec is ahead of everyone, the Slovenian was a wizard on the wall and arrived very fast in the final: he tamed the cat’s three humps to leave behind the Norwegian couple Kristoffersen in 1’18″49 (2nd at 60 /100) and Braathen (3rd at 73/100). Below the second behind there are also the German Schmidt (at 79/100) and the French Pinturault (at 92/100).