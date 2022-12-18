AB positions can be adopted for key positions and special positions after government agencies and institutions do not check the nucleic acid certificate

For the convenience of the masses, Tianmu News, the party and government agencies at all levels, enterprises and institutions in Zhejiang Province took the lead in no longer checking nucleic acid certificates. So once there is a large-scale infection, what measures should be taken?

On December 18, the 123rd press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic in Zhejiang Province was held in Hangzhou. Chen Zhong, executive deputy director of the Office of the Leading Group for Epidemic Prevention and Control of Zhejiang Province and deputy secretary-general of the provincial government, suggested that every enterprise and institution should pay attention to it, take active measures, make preparations in advance, and try to avoid the same unit at the same time. A large area of ​​infection occurs in the country, and efforts are made to minimize the impact of the epidemic.

The first is to do a good job in personal protection, carry out the action of scientifically wearing masks for all people, be the first person responsible for their own health, develop a good habit of wearing masks when taking elevators in office buildings and public places, do a good job of hand disinfection, maintain a safe social distance, and promote Work as much as possible online and telephone contact, reduce unnecessary walking and visits between units, offices, and personnel, prevent cross-infection of personnel, actively advocate vaccination, and those who meet the conditions should pay close attention to the second batch of booster vaccinations.

The second is to develop good living habits, strengthen physical exercise, have a reasonable diet and regular work and rest, ensure adequate sleep, maintain a healthy and peaceful mind, not be anxious, not follow blindly, and treat the new crown virus scientifically and rationally.

The third is to arrange positions reasonably. Party and government agencies, enterprises and institutions can optimize the combination of personnel positions based on the actual situation. At that time, the work continued and the order was not chaotic.

The fourth is to do a good job in health monitoring and symptom management. All units should strengthen the health monitoring and service guarantee of employees. If employees have symptoms such as fever and cough, they should be guided to treat symptoms and ensure rest. Continue to work under the premise of personal protection, and seek medical consultation in time when the condition worsens.