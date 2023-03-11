Original title: Henan players Chen Yang and Wang Jianwei won two championships in the Paragliding World Cup and broke the dusty 11-year world record

On March 9, the reporter learned from Henan Heavy Sports Aviation Sports Center that Chen Yang and Wang Jianwei, the main players of the national team, performed well in the 2023 Paragliding World Cup fixed-point competition held in Thailand recently, and both won the championship. , Showing the strength of China‘s aviation sports to the world.

The Thailand Station of the 2023 Paragliding World Cup will have individual and group events for men and women, and will attract 89 athletes from 19 countries and regions around the world. After 3 days of fierce competition, the Chinese team won the men’s individual and team fixed-point championships in one fell swoop.

In this paragliding national team, two players from Henan, Chen Yang and Wang Jianwei, are the main force of the team. In the men’s individual competition, Chen Yang beat all the world‘s masters with 5 0 points in 8 rounds and 2 points in total, breaking the 11-year-old world record. In addition, Chen Yang and Wang Jianwei also joined hands with the national team teammates to help the Chinese team win the men’s team event with their excellent results. A few days ago, the Aeronautical Radio Model Sports Management Center of the State Sports General Administration sent a congratulatory letter to the Henan Provincial Sports Bureau.

It is understood that the 2023 Paragliding World Cup fixed-point competition in Thailand is the first time that the Chinese paragliding team has gone abroad to participate in a world-class event in the past three years. The world showcases the return of aviation sports in China.

(Dahe.com)

