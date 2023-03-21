Becir Omeragic was once seen as a candidate to bring FC Zurich a record-breaking sum on the transfer market. Now the master only receives training compensation for the defense talent. What went wrong?

In 2021, Omeragic will play with FC Zurich in Geneva against his youth club Servette. It is the time when Ancillo Canepa sees in him the big transfer loss. Salvatore Di Nolfi / Keystone

In February 2021, FCZ President Ancillo Canepa replied in an NZZ interview to the question of whether Becir Omeragic would be FC Zurich’s record sales: “I hope so. Half of Europe is interested in him, including top clubs.” Omeragic, then 19, was a triple-A talent, Canepa enthused. “We will plan his path sensibly, his family and he see it that way.”