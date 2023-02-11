The National Government and the mayors of the country’s capital cities agreed on a unified strategy to combat street crime and organized crime in the country’s urban centers and capital cities.

This was stated by the Spokesperson of the National Government and Minister of the Interior, Alfonso Prada, at the end of a Security Council that took place in the Casa de Nariño. The route to follow considers a disarmament campaign, headed by the President of the Republic and the mayors, through a joint strategy that contemplates the possibility of making offers of payment for weapons.

The Government Spokesperson indicated that mechanisms were also proposed for the growth of the foot of force in the cities, the increase in interdiction activities and the balance of responsibilities in prison treatment between the National Government, the departments and the mayors’ offices.

The same as a special sanction for the recurrence and aggravating circumstances of crimes that put Colombians at risk. That is to say, that Congress is going to take initiatives so that those who commit this type of crime have special penal and procedural treatment.

In the same way, alternatives were discussed that include a relatively short but effective detention that sends a forceful message of combating crime and that criminals understand that committing a crime has legal consequences, said the government spokesperson.

bills

In this sense, Minister Prada announced that several initiatives that have been presented to Congress will be complemented, both by the benches and the parties that represent Bogotá, to have an expeditious criminal procedure to deal with crimes with short sentences and facilitate the construction of prisons with simple standards, financing and construction facilities that incorporate the entire humanization project of restorative justice.

A second bill that will be studied by Congress in the course of this strategy, presented by the Association of Capital Cities of Colombia (Asocapitales) -which brings together all the mayors of the departmental capitals-, proposes a mechanism for financing to have the possibility of building citizen attention centers such as houses of justice or Immediate Attention Units (URI).

The proposed norm establishes that in the execution of these projects, responsibilities for their financing and implementation are divided between the National Government, the departmental administrations and the mayoralties, according to the number of years of sentence for minor, intermediate and high crimes.

Within the framework of this strategy, Prada added, the proposed initiatives will have unity of criteria before the Congress of the Republic to be processed without any contradiction with the bill that the National Government filed this morning for the humanization of punishment.

Source: Presidency of the Republic

