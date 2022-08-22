Home Business Tax, the tax day starts: today 168 deadlines are concentrated
Tax, the tax day starts: today 168 deadlines are concentrated

by admin

After the summer respite, the ‘tax day’ for Italians started today. Taxpayers are, in fact, called upon to deal with 181 appointments with the tax authorities, of which 168 relate to payment deadlines. “Citizens’ patience is exhausted, someone has to deal with this infinite jungle of taxes, levies and obligations”, comments the president of Codacons, Carlo Rienzi. “From the political forces we expect serious proposals to reduce the tax burden in a structural and lasting way, as well as to change the fiscal calendar as soon as possible”, he concludes.

