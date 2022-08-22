Inzaghi’s men overflow with goals from Lautaro, Calhanoglu and Correa After the embarrassments of Lecce, the Nerazzurri jump to the top of the table

Inter liquidates the soft Spezia without any difficulty and for one night, while waiting for the second round of the championship to be completed, they take the lead in the standings. Easy success and never in question for Inzaghi’s men who, after the embarrassments shown in Lecce, entered the field concentrated and determined to assert the enormous technical difference with the opponents.

Score of the match marked from the beginning: Inter attacked from the first minutes and Spezia, who did not want to leave room for the speed of Lukaku, who defended very high: in the first five minutes the Ligurians put the Nerazzurri offside four times. Very active Lautaro who between 8 ‘and 13’ engages Dragowski, good at unraveling two pitfalls. La Spezia make a wall in the median and Inter are looking for air on the flanks with Dimarco and Dumfries. Nerazzurri a little slow in the maneuver: it is the usual Lautaro, at 32 ‘, to scare the Spezia with a left-handed turn that hisses to the side.

It is the starter of the advantage. At 34 ‘the Argentine, animated by the usual competitive and classy charge, makes good use of an intelligent air bank of the recovered twin Lukaku and with a precise left razor, just inside the area, Dragowski is dry. The goal unlocks the insisting Inter: in the 40th minute Dumfries breaks through on the right but shoots on Dragowski from a very greedy position. Ligurians orphans of the playmaker and leading man Green and at the mercy of his opponents: at 42 ‘the crossbar denies Lukaku, served by Bastoni, the header and a minute later Lautaro misses in front of goal.

We return to the field in the second half with Inter anxious to close the games quickly and the operation succeeds quickly: at 51 ‘Lukaku tries to knock down the La Spezia defense with his shoulders and on a rebound Calhanoglu is able to overcome Dragowski with a precise dish in the corner. The doubling has the effect of the sentence for the Spezia that does not have the strength or the qualities to react. Only Agudelo and Bourabia try to put together some maneuvers but the intangible Nzola in attack is easy prey for De Vrji and Inter controls without difficulty.

So in the final Inzaghi, with his head on the next match at Lazio, also allows himself the luxury of letting the Lautaro-Lukaku couple catch their breath and in the 81st minute the substitutes Dzeko and Correa pack the 3-0 with an assist from the Bosnian and touch under the Argentine’s goal. Last minutes on velvet for the Nerazzurri: Dragowski denied personal satisfaction to Dzeko in the 87th minute. –