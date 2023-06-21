Taxes – NRW municipal minister criticizes Lindner in the old debt dispute

.

Düsseldorf (German news agency) – NRW municipal minister Ina Scharrenbach (CDU) has criticized Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) for his statements on the state government’s proposal for an old debt solution. “A general public rejection without entering into an exchange about the model is like a slap in the face for the country and for the affected municipalities,” said the CDU politician of the “Rheinische Post” (Wednesday edition).

“The state of North Rhine-Westphalia has met the federal government’s request and put a solution on the table at a time that is extremely challenging in terms of financial policy.” According to the Federal Finance Minister, “the other countries should also be alarmed,” said Scharrenbach. Lindner had previously told the “Rheinische Post”: “The NRW model does not meet the expectations of the federal government. The state government apparently does not want to make its own contribution, but rather let the municipalities pay themselves. Municipalities that have managed thrifty are burdened with it there are wrong incentives.” In addition, the FDP leader had complained that there were no mechanisms in NRW that ruled out renewed debt.

