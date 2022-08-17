Photovoltaic, as an energy source that can be “manufactured”, has subverted the way of obtaining energy in human history. Under the background that “carbon neutrality” has become a global proposition, photovoltaic power generation, which directly converts light energy into electrical energy, is becoming the “main force” to accelerate the construction of a clean, low-carbon, safe and efficient energy system.





China‘s photovoltaic industry has experienced ups and downs, and has now become the leading force in the global photovoltaic industry chain. In 2020, TCL officially entered the photovoltaic industry. Li Dongsheng, founder and chairman of TCL, said: “TCL will develop photovoltaic new energy as a major strategic choice. TCL Zhonghuan New Energy will achieve global leadership in photovoltaic monocrystalline and silicon wafers through technological innovation, lean manufacturing and industrial chain layout, and promote energy transformation. , green development, achieve business success, and benefit society.”

01/Innovative core technology leads the new era of photovoltaic industry

The exquisite pursuit of key craftsmanship runs through the development of TCL Zhonghuan.

TCL Zhonghuan was formerly known as the Tianjin Semiconductor Material Factory established in 1958 and the Tianjin Third Semiconductor Device Factory established in 1969. It has accumulated rich experience in silicon wafer technology and entered the field of solar monocrystalline silicon manufacturing as early as the 1980s. TCL Zhonghuan has always adhered to the road of technological innovation, from the introduction of diamond wire cutting technology into the photovoltaic industry, to the release of G12 ultra-thin and large-sized monocrystalline silicon wafers… The unremitting pursuit of core technologies reflects TCL Zhonghuan’s long-term commitment to the industry. The pursuit of value has become the key to successfully crossing the development cycle of China‘s photovoltaic industry.





At present, TCL Zhonghuan has the industry-leading single crystal growth technology, which can effectively reduce the inherent defects of crystals, ensure the quality of silicon rods, and improve the conversion efficiency of solar cells. With years of technology accumulation and advanced technology research and development advantages, TCL Zhonghuan is the first in the industry to launch low-attenuation single-crystal silicon rods and high-efficiency single-crystal silicon rods; in addition to traditional P-type solar silicon rods, there are also high-efficiency N-type solar silicon rods. Crystal and other products.

As a leader in industry change, TCL Zhonghuan has applied the accumulation of semiconductor technology to the photovoltaic industry. In 2019, TCL Zhonghuan took the lead in officially launching the “Kuafu” series of products based on semiconductor 12-inch crystal growth technology, forming a new industry standard and providing future photovoltaic power generation. A platform with sustainable cost reductions.





TCL Zhonghuan’s differentiated shingled module series products use laser slicing technology to cut the entire battery into multiple pieces, and use conductive glue to flexibly connect small battery strips, which can effectively increase the light-receiving area of ​​the module, while effectively reducing heat loss and cost. and cracking risk. The combination of shingled modules and the dual technology platform of G12 products will be the key for TCL Zhonghuan to achieve differentiated competition.

02/Innovative manufacturing methods are leading the world

Over the past 20 years, the development of the global photovoltaic industry has always followed two “curves”: one is the continuous improvement of photovoltaic conversion efficiency brought about by engineers through technological changes, and the other is the manufacturing end through more automation and intelligence. Orderly management and control replace traditional management methods. In the era of Industry 4.0, the two curves are combined into one, opening a new era of development, making the connection and cooperation between the upstream and downstream of the photovoltaic industry chain closer.





In TCL Central, “automation first” is the precondition for all project construction, insisting on promoting the transformation of Industry 4.0 manufacturing methods and driving the second curve of the development of the photovoltaic industry.

In the future, TCL Zhonghuan will also realize process self-optimization and self-control through advanced control, and create its own intelligent crystal pulling system belonging to the photovoltaic industry. Engineers only need to complete the normal operation of the machine according to the key data presented by the data system, which reduces the production load and greatly improves the per capita efficiency and product yield.





From Industry 3.0 of “standardization + automation + quality process control” to Industry 4.0 of flexible manufacturing and customized production, accelerating the realization of “black light factory”. TCL Zhonghuan will serve global customers with highly consistent product quality, with lower costs and more competitiveness. As Shen Haoping, senior vice president of TCL Technology and general manager of TCL Zhonghuan, said: “TCL Zhonghuan always adheres to the engineer culture, combines technological innovation, product innovation and manufacturing method innovation, and continues to promote sustainable and high-quality development of the industry.”





Where the light goes is the direction. TCL Zhonghuan, which is constantly denying itself and constantly thinking and verifying, is blazing a trail for photovoltaic new energy with new standards, and is steadily marching towards the world‘s leading position.

