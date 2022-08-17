Original title: Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra will hold a large-scale film concert in Chengdu to perform dozens of classic film songs

Cover reporter Xu Yuyang

In 1956, the Shanghai Film Orchestra was established, which has made important contributions to the development of Chinese films. The names of the older generation of conductors such as Huang Yijun, Chen Chuanxi and Wang Yongji are well known to the audience through the interpretation of film music. After several professional reforms and inheritances, the Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra was established in 2004, and has rapidly grown into a well-known symphony orchestra at home and abroad. It can be said that the orchestra has had a deep film gene since its inception.

Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra performance

The reporter learned that from August 26th to 27th, the Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra will come to Chengdu for the first time to hold a large-scale classic film concert, performing dozens of classic film songs on the spot. meeting.

The two concerts held this time are mainly based on classic film repertoires. Hundreds of artists will perform famous songs and golden songs of different periods, various themes and styles for the Chengdu audience. Including the orchestral overture “Ode to the Red Flag”, the symphonic poem “Railway Guerrilla”, the capriccio “Bethune in Jinchaji”, the ballet “Red Detachment of Women” excerpts, the string ensemble “Sacrifice” and so on.

It is reported that the prelude to “Set sail” composed by composer Gong Tianpeng will also be performed at this concert. The work is based on the theme of “Set sail”, and narrates the scene of the birth of the Communist Party of China in Shanghai in 1921 from the perspective of contemporary youth. The art director told reporters that the film theme music presented in the concert will show the struggle of the Communist Party of China in a down-to-earth musical language, and convey patriotism in a grand narrative angle. Looking back on the glorious years, inheriting the red classics.

