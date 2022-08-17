Home Health Covid, unconscious infections: with Omicron more than 1 in 2 do not know they are infected
Health

Covid, unconscious infections: with Omicron more than 1 in 2 do not know they are infected

by admin
Covid, unconscious infections: with Omicron more than 1 in 2 do not know they are infected

Sars-CoV-2 infection can also remain “invisible”. That is, it can affect some people without causing symptoms. A probability that, in addition to making prevention measures more complex, has been growing with the spread of vaccination and with the evolution of variants. The possibility of being confronted with a positive without symptoms has in fact increased significantly with the arrival of Omicron.

See also  The first laboratory results on Omicron: "Net decrease in the effectiveness of antibodies, but the third dose brings them back to the top"

You may also like

Blizzard explains how to merge Overwatch accounts –...

8-year-old boy with cough and chronic breathing problems,...

Actor Ezra Miller confesses his own mental health...

US teenagers and social media: almost everything has...

Acupuncture for pain, here are the guidelines

“Covid today manageable disease, in autumn bivalent to...

Nft case of Silea, the suspicions of the...

Get 40% off the PNY GeForce RTX 3090...

Renato Pozzetto urgently hospitalized, the reaction of his...

Nft case of Silea, the suspicions of a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy