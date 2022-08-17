Sars-CoV-2 infection can also remain “invisible”. That is, it can affect some people without causing symptoms. A probability that, in addition to making prevention measures more complex, has been growing with the spread of vaccination and with the evolution of variants. The possibility of being confronted with a positive without symptoms has in fact increased significantly with the arrival of Omicron.
