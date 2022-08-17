Home Business Norwegian sovereign fund: despite red, still positive on big techs
Norwegian sovereign fund: despite red, still positive on big techs

The $ 1.3 trillion Norwegian sovereign wealth fund is still positive on US tech giants, even after the sector took the investor to a record loss.

“US technology companies are typically among our top 10 holdings and we continue to think they are well positioned.” Thus Nicolai Tangen, CEO of Norges Bank Investment Management, in an interview with Bloomberg TV. The fund lost $ 174 billion in the first half of the year and Meta Platforms, Amazon, Apple and Microsoft contributed the most to the decline.

