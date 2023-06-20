Teatro Manzoni at a loss, not all Berlusconi’s investments are good

Ernesto Mauri, president of the Manzoni Theater

Fininvest, despite the post-Covid recovery and the full schedule of performances, the Manzoni Theater has almost doubled its losses compared to 2021

On the stage of Fininvest no more Silvio Berlusconi staged a new loss for Il Manzoni Theatre srl. This is the company, 100% controlled by the holding company Snake chaired by Marina Berlusconiwhich owns the Milanese theater of the same name in the homonymous street in the center of Milan, which is 150 years old and which was taken over by Fininvest in 1978.

The 2022 financial year, approved a few weeks ago by the shareholders’ meeting, in fact closed with a red of over one million euros, almost doubled compared to the deficit of 574 thousand euros in the previous budget, red which has however been completely covered. The loss is all the more significant the more the 2022 financial year marked the full recovery of theatrical activity with a billboard full of performances and this explains why year-on-year revenues rose from 1.7 to over 4.3 million.

READ ALSO: Berlusconi, the aircraft fleet weighs down Fininvest’s balance sheets: the accounts

READ ALSO: RCS: Cairo, international investors ask to tighten their belts

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

