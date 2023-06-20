Ilary Blasi leaves the Island of the Famous? That gesture in the final (with Alvin) makes the fans suspicious: that’s what he did

The 17th edition of L’Isola dei Famosi ended yesterday evening with the victory of Marco Mazzoli. But the final speech of Ilary Blasi and Alvin left viewers perplexed, so much so that it seemed more like a farewell than a goodbye. The same presenter, greeting, wished a good summer without postponing “to next year”. As always, it fell to Alvin to turn off the lights in the palapa, passing through the symbolic places of the island: first of all from the nomination area, the sacred place of the programme, which has seen the shipwrecked people tell their stories and get excited.

The situation

Will the Isola dei Famosi return next year too? At the moment the answer would seem to be negative, given that the contract linking the reality show with Mediaset ended with this edition. After Alessia Marcuzzi’s farewell, the production had purchased the rights to make three editions and they were all made respecting terms and deadlines: the first was won by Awed, the second by Nicolas Vaporidis and this year by Marco Mazzoli. It is not known whether Mediaset has purchased other editions or not, but if there should be another edition, it will not be in 2024, given the somewhat low ratings this year. Specifically with an average of 19.51%; while that of 2022 with an average of 19.20%.

