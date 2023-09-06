Tech Support Fraud: How Criminals Scam Unsuspecting Individuals

Tech Support Fraud: Scammers Pretending to Provide Technical Support Defraud Unsuspecting Individuals

Tech support fraud has become a rising concern as criminals employ deceptive tactics to defraud unsuspecting individuals. These criminals pose as support or service representatives, offering to resolve issues such as compromised email or bank accounts, computer viruses, or software license renewals. Many victims have reported being tricked into making bank transfers to offshore accounts, purchasing large amounts of prepaid cards, paying with cryptocurrency, or even granting access to their own bank accounts.

Various methods are used by these criminals to initiate contact with their victims. One common method is through unsolicited emails that appear authentic, claiming to offer technical support from well-known electronics store chains. Another method involves unsolicited phone calls, with scammers persuading victims that their devices or computers are infected with viruses. In some cases, criminals pay for search engine advertising to have their fraudulent tech support companies appear at the top of search results. Additionally, victims may receive pop-up messages on their screens claiming that a virus has been found on their computers, urging them to call a phone number associated with the fraudulent tech support company. Some victims even encounter a frozen lock screen on their devices, displaying a phone number and instructions to contact the scam company.

To protect oneself from falling victim to tech support fraud, it is important to remember that legitimate customer service or technical support companies will not initiate unsolicited contact with individuals. Installing ad-blocking software can help remove or reduce pop-ups and malvertising. If charged for a service that was not requested, the first step should be to contact the banking institution or credit card provider for cancellation and refund options. Individuals should never download software at the request of an unknown person and should avoid granting control of their computers to strangers. Clicking on unsolicited pop-ups, links sent via text message or email, or contacting phone numbers provided in such messages should also be avoided. Cash should never be sent through mail or shipping companies, and banking should not be done while providing remote access to one’s computer.

In the unfortunate event of falling victim to tech support fraud, it is advised to turn off the device immediately upon encountering a pop-up window or a locked screen. Ignoring any pop-ups instructing not to shut down or restart the computer is important. Victims should refrain from contacting fraudulent tech scam companies again and be prepared for potential additional scam calls, as these companies often share information from their customer database. It is crucial to gather fraudster identifying information such as websites, phone numbers, and email addresses, as well as documenting account names, phone numbers, and financial institutions involved in receiving funds. A detailed description of the interaction with the scammer should be provided, including the email content for evidence. Saving all documentation, emails, faxes, and original records of communications is essential. If suspicious computer or account activity is detected, victims should contact their financial institution, change all passwords, and take steps to protect their identity. Reporting the incident to local law enforcement agencies or filing a complaint with the FBI at ic3.gov is strongly encouraged.

It is vital to stay informed and vigilant to avoid falling victim to tech support fraud. By following the recommended protection tips and reporting any incidents promptly, individuals can contribute to curbing this increasingly prevalent crime.

