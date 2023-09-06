Home » Transformation of Metropolitan Cinema into Cultural Center by BioCubaFarma and Biotech Pharmaceutical
Cuba’s state company BioCubaFarma announced its involvement in the transformation of the Metropolitan Cinema in Havana into a cultural center. The project will be carried out in collaboration with the Chinese-Cuban joint venture, Biotech Pharmaceutical Co. The decision to join forces was made during a visit by the presidents of BioCubaFarma and Biotech Pharmaceutical to the community where the cinema is located. In addition to restoring the abandoned building, both companies will also contribute to various community projects in the area. The president of BioCubaFarma, Eduardo Martínez Díaz, confirmed the plans to transform the cinema into a cultural center for the enjoyment of the people. Little information has been released about the specific cultural project, but the restoration of the building has been received as positive news. The Metropolitan Cinema once belonged to the extensive film circuit in Havana, which had over 130 theaters before the revolution. Today, most of these theaters have lost their former glory, but some have been restored and repurposed for state agencies.

