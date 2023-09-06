Rise in Homelessness Along San Diego River Raises Concerns

Headline: Spike in Homelessness Along San Diego River Raises Concerns

Subtitle: Recent ordinances raise worries about displacement and safety

San Diego, California – The number of homeless encampments along the San Diego River has continued to increase in recent years, according to data from the San Diego River Park Foundation. The rise in encampments raises concerns about displacement and safety for those living near the water.

The foundation noted an initial increase in homelessness around 2014 when baseball’s All-Star Game prompted authorities to evict nearby campgrounds. Another surge occurred in 2017 during a hepatitis outbreak that claimed several lives. However, the foundation lacked concrete data to establish a definitive connection at the time.

To address this issue, the nonprofit organization increased the frequency of their campsite counts. The latest data reveals a clear upward trend in encampments along the river. In late July, the foundation identified 95 active campsites, more than double the number recorded in 2019.

The increase in homelessness along the river comes with its own challenges. Bonnie Baranoff, coordinator of the East County Homeless Task Force, expressed concerns that recent ordinances, such as San Diego’s camping ban, might have simply pushed homeless people out of sight. The riverbed offers a land that is both more private and dangerous for those seeking shelter from the streets.

The thick foliage that conceals much of the riverbank makes it difficult for authorities and social workers to locate the encampments. As a result, finding and assisting homeless individuals becomes a greater challenge.

Living near the river carries considerable risks. A 55-year-old woman who camped near Old Town shared her constant fear of being mugged. In addition, the campsites generate significant pollution and pose a fire hazard.

In response to the fire risk, Santee, a city near the river, passed its own camp and fire ban. Since then, the number of local campsites has declined. However, it remains unclear to what extent sheriff’s deputies are enforcing the new rules, and the fines announced for fire-starting materials and other violations.

While the recent decline in Santee’s campsites could be attributed to the threat of punishment, encampments in the area have generally been on the rise. Data from the foundation shows a four-fold increase in campsites since 2015.

Sarah Hutmacher, the director of operations at the San Diego River Park Foundation, emphasizes the importance of monitoring the impacts of new ordinances on homelessness. However, the data may still be underestimated as the foundation does not survey certain areas with limited public access.

As the number of homeless individuals along the San Diego River continues to grow, there is an urgent need for proactive measures to address the complex challenges they face. Striking a balance between public safety, environmental concerns, and providing support and assistance to the vulnerable population remains a pressing issue for local authorities and nonprofits.

