Technogym: quarterly turnover slightly below expectations (Equita)

Consolidated revenues at 498.7 million euros for Technogym which marks + 17.4%, compared to 424.8 million in the first nine months of 2021. Turnover is slightly below Equita’s estimates at 174 million but in line with consensus .

The strong growth of the BtoB segment is confirmed (+ 30.3% to Euro 380.5 million in the period). The picture on FY23 margins is reassuring, analysts say and lead them to confirm the estimate of +50 bps on an annual basis. “The results for the first nine months of 2022 continue to confirm our path of sustainable, profitable and long-term growth” commented Nerio Alessandri, Chairman and CEO. “Technogym, leveraging research and innovation, continues to develop its ecosystem, making it stronger and more unique with the aim of offering people the Technogym experience in every place and every moment. Looking to the future, the current uncertainties of the macroeconomic situation are not impacting people’s demand for wellness, as evidenced by a growing order collection and which makes us look forward to the next few months “

