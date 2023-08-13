Technological Innovations at Haier: Extreme Tests and Breakthroughs in Air Conditioning, Washing Machines, Water Heaters, and Aviation Containers

CCTV News‘ popular science series live broadcast program “Top Lab” recently visited Haier to showcase the technological innovations of Chinese enterprises. The program featured extreme tests conducted by the “Koke Group” in various top laboratories of Haier, demonstrating the company’s cutting-edge technological capabilities.

One of the challenges involved testing the cooling efficiency of air conditioners in extreme temperatures. The team tested Haier air conditioners in temperatures as high as 77°C, and the results were impressive. The air conditioners equipped with Haier’s cool core bridge technology remained stable and effectively cooled the room temperature to about 16°C. Haier’s innovative cooling technology reduced the chip temperature of the outdoor unit and achieved efficient and stable cooling even under extreme high temperatures.

In another test, Casarte’s washing machines were subjected to an extreme balance test. The “Gemini Star Smart Balance Technology” of Casarte uses counterweights to offset vibrations during the washing process, ensuring quiet operation. The program team stacked washing machines in three layers and shot laser targets placed on them. The test demonstrated the stability of the washing machines, proving the efficiency of Casarte’s innovative technology.

Furthermore, Haier showcased its revolutionary crystal liner technology used in water heaters. Traditional water heaters with metal inner tanks often face issues like rust and water leakage. Haier’s crystal liner, made from non-metallic materials, solved these problems. The crystal liner, which can withstand a high-pressure environment of 5 MPa, greatly improved the safety and durability of water heaters.

Lastly, the program delved into Haier’s active aviation temperature-controlled container, which underwent rigorous load tests. The container successfully withstood extreme loads, showcasing its high stability and reliability. This is especially significant as the Chinese aviation temperature control logistics industry has been dominated by European and American companies. Haier’s active aviation temperature-controlled container brings innovation to this industry, with improved temperature uniformity and extended battery life.

Overall, this episode of “Top Lab” highlighted Haier’s commitment to technological innovation and its ability to lead the world in various sectors. Through extreme tests and demonstrations, the program successfully showcased Haier’s impressive technological strengths and their impact on improving everyday life.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

