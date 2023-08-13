World, breaking news. Kiev, attacked Russian base in Crimea. Russian fire on Kherson, 6 killed. “500 children killed since the beginning of the war”

World

According to Mediazona, an independent Russian media, at least 30,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in the war in Ukraine

Ukraine, Russian fire on Kherson: 6 dead including a newborn

Six people, including a baby, were killed today in the Kherson region by a Russian artillery attack, Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said on Telegram. “The Russians killed six people in the Kherson region,” the minister wrote. In the village of Shyroka Balka, three adults and one infant died, including a couple and their 23-day-old newborn, while the couple’s 12-year-old son is hospitalized in critical condition. Additionally, two men were killed in Stanislaviv, where a woman was also injured.

Kiev continues to push for German Taurus missiles

Ukraine continues to pressure the German government to supply Kiev with German Taurus cruise missiles to defend against Russia. Ukraine needs it “to save more lives of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians and to speed up the liberation of its territories,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told the Sunday edition of the German tabloid Bild. “The formula is simple: a longer range of missiles means a shorter duration of the war.” With this weapon, Ukraine could “reach the Russian occupation forces on Ukrainian territory well beyond the front line, disrupt their logistics and destroy command centers and ammunition depots.”

China, decisive measures for Vice President Taiwan in the USA

China “strongly” opposes any visit by the “separatists-independenceists of Taiwan» in the United States and rejects any form of official interaction between Washington and the rebel island. A spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, regarding the arrival in New York of the vice president of Taipei William Lai as part of his official visit to Paraguay, assured – according to a note posted online – that Beijing “is closely following the developments in the situation and will take resolute and strong measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

Kiev: “500 children killed since the beginning of the war”

At least 500 children have been killed in Ukraine by Russian forces since the invasion began and nearly 1,100 have been injured, the country’s Attorney General’s Office said on Telegram, Ukrinform reports. More than 1,597 children in Ukraine have suffered from large-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation. As of the morning of August 13, 2023, according to official information provided by juvenile prosecutors, 500 children have been killed and more than 1,097″ have been injured. Most of the children were affected in the Donetsk region, the statement said.

Ukraine: average, 30 thousand Russian soldiers killed since the beginning of the war

At least 30 thousand Russian soldiers killed in the war in Ukraine. This was reported by Mediazona, an independent Russian media which, working on research with the BBC Russia, confirmed the names of 30,003 Russian soldiers killed in the last 17 months of conflict. This was reported by the Kyiv Independent. The reported figures do not represent the actual death toll as it is only possible to examine publicly available reports, including social media posts from relatives, local media reports and statements from local authorities. The actual death toll, it is reported, is significantly higher. A survey on data from Mediazona and Meduza estimated at the end of May the war with Ukraine had caused the death of 47,000 Russians under the age of 50.

Ecuador: Villavicencio’s deputy presidential candidate

Andrea González, originally intended to be the deputy of the slain Ecuadorian candidate Fernando Villavicencio it will run for president in his place in the August 20 election, the party has announced. “Our movement will change the presidential ticket by running Andrea González for president,” the centrist Construye party said in a statement. “Andrea will ensure Fernando Villacencio’s legacy and millions of Ecuadorians will accompany him in this task.”

Kiev, attacked Russian base in Crimea, many victims

During the night, 17 Ukrainian drones attacked a logistics base of Russian troops near Yevpatoriya in occupied Crimea, as a result of which, according to preliminary information, “dozens of occupiers” were killed or injured. According to military counterintelligence sources quoted by the newspaper, the drones hit tents, vehicle parking lots and tankers, causing serious damage.

