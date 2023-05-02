Technoprobe, first day on Euronext Milan

Technoprobe, first trading day on Euronext Milan

(Teleborsa) – From today, May 2, 2023, the shares Technoprobea company listed on Euronext Growth Milan and leader in the design and production of Probe Cards, will be traded on the regulated market Euronext Milan, organized and managed by Borsa Italiana.

From today’s date, therefore, the ordinary shares of Technoprobe have been simultaneously excluded from trading on the multilateral trading system Euronext Growth Milan, organized and managed by Borsa Italiana.

As of today, the share capital of Technoprobe amounts to 6,010,000 euros and is divided into 601,000,000 shares. Stefano Felici, CEO of Technoprobeon the first day of listing, declared: “The listing on the Euronext Growth Milan market, finalized on 15 February 2022, represented a great growth opportunity for Technoprobe who sees in the transition to the Euronext Milan market the finalization of a collective effort in terms of governance and communication transparency. This step provides further visibility on the financial marketsguaranteeing the necessary support for the expansion of the group”.