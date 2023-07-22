Studying in Germany has become so expensive

At the same time, Germany “cannot afford to drop out of studies due to a lack of money,” said Matthias Anbuhl, the chairman of the board of the Deutsches Studierendenwerk recently. Because these are exactly the future teachers, doctors and engineers “whom we desperately need”.

The financial hardships are by no means so dramatic for all students. However, far more than half experience restrictions and bottlenecks. The authors of the study confronted the participants with I-statements that they were supposed to relate to the past winter semester. In addition to the dimensions of gender, age, migration background and academic budget, data is also available for the individual federal states.

In the current survey, 58 percent felt compelled to Groceries to save. Women with 63 percent more often men (52 percent).

