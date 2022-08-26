The newly established project company owned by TIM, Leonardo, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) and Sogei, has signed with the Department for digital transformation the Convention for the use of the National Strategic Polo (PSN) infrastructure for provision of cloud services for the Public Administration.

The signing of the Agreement took place following the European tender announced by Difesa Servizi.

The concession will have a duration of 13 years and the services will be provided to each member administration for 10 years from the date of completion of the data migration.

The initiative is part of the overall plan to accelerate the country’s digital transformation, to guarantee the security and reliability of data and to provide innovative services to citizens and businesses, as required by the PNRR.