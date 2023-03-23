Home Business Terna: Economic indicators, investments and dividends are growing in 2022
Business

Terna: Economic indicators, investments and dividends are growing in 2022

by admin
Terna: Economic indicators, investments and dividends are growing in 2022

Terna’s Board of Directors approved the results as at 31 December 2022, which record a strong improvement in all economic indicators and further growth in investments (+15.5%), with a historic record for works authorized in 2022.

In detail, revenues amounted to 2,965 million euros, an increase of 13.8% compared to 2.6 billion in 2021.

Ebitda grew by 11% to 2.06 billion and the group’s net profit for the year rose by 8.6% to 857 million.

Investments amounted to 1,757 million (1,520.7 million in 2021, +15.5%).

On the balance sheet side, net financial debt decreased to 8,576 million (10 billion as at 31 December 2021.

The 2022 dividend is equal to 31.44 euro cents per share, up by 8% compared to 2021, in line with the dividend policy.

Thanks to the initiatives benefiting the system aimed at further increasing its efficiency, an Ebitda of 2.12 billion euros and an Eps of 0.43 euros are expected for 2023.

See also  Snowboarding, the World Cup sees Cortina and Almaviva together in smart mobility

You may also like

Lagarde “sibylline” on rates, quotes Voltaire and talks...

Bonify treats employees to a barbecue

Schlein on the smearers of Florence: “They only...

Two-day strike planned: Port of Hamburg closed to...

ECB, Lagarde: “We will bring inflation to 2%”....

Health – RKI reports 7118 new corona infections...

Drought, Commissioner Salvini. The leader of the League...

Housing shortage: Federal Building Minister Geywitz recommends moving...

Hundreds of billions of European and American funds...

Superbonus 110, the latest news: from the extension...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy