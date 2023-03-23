Terna’s Board of Directors approved the results as at 31 December 2022, which record a strong improvement in all economic indicators and further growth in investments (+15.5%), with a historic record for works authorized in 2022.

In detail, revenues amounted to 2,965 million euros, an increase of 13.8% compared to 2.6 billion in 2021.

Ebitda grew by 11% to 2.06 billion and the group’s net profit for the year rose by 8.6% to 857 million.

Investments amounted to 1,757 million (1,520.7 million in 2021, +15.5%).

On the balance sheet side, net financial debt decreased to 8,576 million (10 billion as at 31 December 2021.

The 2022 dividend is equal to 31.44 euro cents per share, up by 8% compared to 2021, in line with the dividend policy.

Thanks to the initiatives benefiting the system aimed at further increasing its efficiency, an Ebitda of 2.12 billion euros and an Eps of 0.43 euros are expected for 2023.