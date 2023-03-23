Home World Bridge over the Strait of Messina, Salvini showed the Vespa model
Bridge over the Strait of Messina, Salvini showed the Vespa model

Bridge over the Strait of Messina, Salvini showed the Vespa model

Matteo Salvini, guest of Bruno Vespa, at 5 minutes, the Raiuno broadcast that airs immediately after TG1, announced that, within two years, there will be the laying of the first stone of the bridge over the Strait of Messina which will be operational ” five years from the start of construction…

See also  In Britain, three children have died after falling into a frozen lake in Solihull

