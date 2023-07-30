Terna, first half boom: 1.48 billion in revenues (+12%) and record investments

Terna, boom in the first half of 2023: 1.48 billion in revenues (+11.6%) and net profit at 411.4 million



Terna it closed the first half of the year with revenues of 1.485 billion euro, up 11.6% compared to the 1.33 billion euro of the same period of the previous year. Ebitda stands at 1.019 billion euros – the highest in the history of the group – up 7.6% compared to 946.9 million in the same period of the previous year while the EBIT is equal to 639 million (+5.2%). This increase reflects the better result of the regulated activities. The EBITDA figure for the second quarter of 2023 shows an increase of 6.9% to 519.2 million euros (485.6 million in the same period of 2022).

L’net profit stands at 411.4 million euroan increase of 3.3% compared to the 398.1 million euro achieved in the first half of 2022. This is what Terna announced in a press release after the Board which met today under the chairmanship of Igor De Biasio and approved the results 30 June 2023, illustrated bymanaging director and general manager Giuseppina Di Foggia.

The net financial charges for the period, amounting to 59.1 million euros, show a increase of 22.9 million euros compared to 36.2 million in the first half of 2022, essentially due to the inflation recorded in the period, the stipulation of new loans and the increase in interest rates, partially offset by higher capitalized charges and higher income deriving from the cash investment.

Il pre-tax result amounted to 579.9 million euro, up by 8.7 million euros compared to the first half of 2022 (+1.5%). Income taxes for the period amounted to EUR 168.5 million, up EUR 8 million compared to the corresponding period of 2022 (+5%), due to the higher pre-tax result and higher net contingent assets on taxes recognized in the same period of 2022. The tax rate therefore stands at 29.1%, up on the figure for the first half of 2022 (28.1%).

